UPDATE 1-Russia's Uralkali re-launches share buybacks
November 13, 2012 / 3:46 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Russia's Uralkali re-launches share buybacks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Writes through with comment, context)

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s Uralkali , the world’s largest potash miner by output, decided to extend its buyback programme in a move to cope with “speculative moods” affecting its shares, Chief Financial Officer Viktor Belyakov told reporters.

Uralkali will spend up to $1.6 billion on its buyback programme over the next twelve months, he said. Its first one-year buyback programme was launched last autumn with a limit of $2.5 billion, of which only $863 million was spent.

“We decided to start the programme now, because we see speculative moods again, we saw a significant decrease in share price last week,” Belyakov said in remarks cleared for publication on Tuesday.

Last Friday, Uralkali’s shares fell 3 percent after its main owners decided to issue exchangeable bonds to Chinese sovereign wealth fund CIC and VTB Capital.

The bonds can be converted into a 14.5 percent stake in Uralkali now worth more than $3 billion.

Uralkali stock was traded at 235.25 roubles per share, up 0.15 percent, when the market closed on Tuesday.

“Maybe it (the deal) was one of the reasons (for the share price decline), but it’s hard for me to answer this question,” Belyakov said.

During the next 12 months Uralkali may also consider dividend payments, the amount of which would depend on global potash prices, the CFO added.

“I don’t think the company’s buyback programme will reach the maximum amount during the next year, meaning we will return to the question of shareholder encouragement.”

Next autumn Uralkali plans to consider cancelling the shares it will have bought back by that time. It agreed to cancel 5 percent of its stock held in treasury after the previous buyback programme over the summer. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Natalia Shurmina; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

