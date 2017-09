MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov is selling his stake in potash producer Uralkali to investor Vladimir Kogan for $3.7 billion, news agency RIA Novosti reported on Friday, citing a source.

A representative for Kerimov’s investment company Nafta Moskva declined comment. Uralkali, the world’s largest producer of the mineral fertiliser ingredient, also declined to comment.