Russia's Uralkali signs 171 mln euro 14-year loan agreement
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2013 / 8:23 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Uralkali signs 171 mln euro 14-year loan agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s Uralkali has signed a loan agreement worth 171.4 million euros ($236 million) to finance construction at its Ust-Yayvinsky mine, the world’s largest potash miner by output said on Wednesday.

UniCredit and DZ Bank made the 14-year loan at a rate based on three-month Libor, it said.

“This deal further diversifies Uralkali’s loan portfolio and prolongs its average maturity,” the firm’s acting chief executive Viktor Belyakov said in a statement.

Uralkali, whose net debt was $2.7 billion at the end of June, said in September it would apply for a $400 million credit line and a five-year loan of up to $994 million to refinance its loans.

The company plans to ramp up production to 15 million tonnes a year from 13 million by 2020 as part of a strategy to offset lower global potash prices, which have fallen since the firm abruptly quit a sales alliance with Belarus in July. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice and Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Louise Ireland)

