FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's Uralkali signs $530 mln loan deal with global banks
Sections
Featured
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 5:27 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Uralkali signs $530 mln loan deal with global banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, CFO, context)

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Russian potash producer Uralkali has signed a $530 million loan agreement with eight international banks in a rare deal for the sanctions-hit Russian corporate debt market.

Western sanctions over Russia’s role in the Ukraine crisis have limited access to foreign finance for several state banks and companies since 2014, though non-government Uralkali, the world’s biggest producer of crop nutrient potash, has not been targeted by the sanctions.

The loan facility, which has an option for an increase to $800 million, will be used partly to refinance Uralkali’s existing loans, the company said in a statement. The interest rate is set at Libor plus 330 basis points, set over a four-year term.

Uralkali finance chief Anton Vishanenko said the loan agreement demonstrates the availability of international funding to top-tier Russian borrowers even during unfavourable macroeconomic conditions.

ING Bank, Societe Generale, Nordea Bank , Commerzbank, IKB, Industrial Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Construction Bank and Natixis took part in the deal as lenders. The latter also acted as global coordinator. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.