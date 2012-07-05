FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia Uralkali says Q2 potash output up to 2.9 mln t
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 5, 2012 / 9:07 AM / 5 years ago

Russia Uralkali says Q2 potash output up to 2.9 mln t

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Russian potash miner Uralkali said on Thursday its potash production increased to 2.9 million tonnes in the second quarter 2012 from 1.9 million tonnes in the previous three months.

In 2011 the world’s second-biggest potash producer by capacity mined 10.8 million tonnes of potash. In the longer term, demand for the commodity is expected to soar as farmers strive to produce enough food for a growing population amid unpredictable weather conditions. (Reporting by Natalya Shurmina; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.