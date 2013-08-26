FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Uralkali eyes potash distributors on key markets - paper
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2013 / 6:32 AM / in 4 years

Russia's Uralkali eyes potash distributors on key markets - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Russian potash producer Uralkali , which has pulled out of a trading venture with its Belarusian partner, is in talks to buy distributors on key markets to maximise sales, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Monday.

Uralkali quit one of the world’s two big potash cartels in July, heralding a price war and pummelling the shares of companies that produce the crop nutrient.

Distributors would be a part of the company’s new strategy, Vedomosti reported citing two sources - one close to the company’s shareholders and a second close to the company.

Uralkali said last September it was looking to buy a distribution network for its products in China, Brazil and Russia with a view to directly overseeing fertilise shipments.

Uralkali was not available for immediate comment on Monday.

Key customers of Uralkali, part owned by Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov, are based in China, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Europe and India. Potash is one of the most-important nutrients applied to crops.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.