October 14, 2013 / 2:47 PM / in 4 years

Russia opens case against Uralkali CEO, seeks extradition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia has opened a criminal investigation into the chief executive of potash producer Uralkali, Vladislav Baumgertner, and will request his extradition from Belarus, investigators said on Monday.

Belarus detained Baumgertner during a visit to Minsk in late August, about a month after Uralkali caused a row between Russia and Belarus when it unexpectedly pulled out of a sales cartel with a partner in Belarus.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement that it had opened a criminal case on suspicion of abuse of power.

Uralkali declined to comment.

