Firms close to Russia's Prokhorov buy 5.34 pct of Uralkali- sources

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Firms close to Russian tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov are buying 5.34 percent of Uralkali, the world’s largest potash miner, on the market, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters on Friday.

Prokhorov’s investment vehicle, Onexim Group, has also completed a previously-announced deal to acquire a 21.75 percent stake in Uralkali from businessman Suleiman Kerimov, a spokesman for Onexim, Andrey Belyak, told Reuters.

He declined to comment on the 5.34-percent stake purchase.