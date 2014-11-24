FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uralkali preparing to restart operations at half of damaged mine - CEO
November 24, 2014

Uralkali preparing to restart operations at half of damaged mine - CEO

BEREZNIKI, Russia, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Uralkali, the world’s biggest potash producer, is preparing to restart operations at half its Solikamsk-2 mine, where work was halted last week after an accident, its chief executive said on Monday.

The governor of the Perm region where Solikamsk-2 is located also said the inflow of water at the mine had “practically stopped” and there was no danger to residents of the area, where a large sinkhole has formed. (Reporting By Natalia Shurmina, Writing By Timothy Heritage, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

