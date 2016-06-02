Russia VTB boss says "heard" of tycoon's interest in selling Uralkali stake

SOCHI, Russia, June 2 (Reuters) - VTB Bank, Russia's second largest lender, "has heard" about Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov's interest in selling a stake in Uralkali , the world's largest potash producer, to a fertiliser maker Uralchem, the bank's head said.

"I have heard (about it), but so far there have been no consultations with us," VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin told reporters on Thursday, adding that he "had not seen Prokhorov for a while".