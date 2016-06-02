FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia VTB boss says "heard" of tycoon's interest in selling Uralkali stake
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

Russia VTB boss says "heard" of tycoon's interest in selling Uralkali stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, June 2 (Reuters) - VTB Bank, Russia's second largest lender, "has heard" about Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov's interest in selling a stake in Uralkali , the world's largest potash producer, to a fertiliser maker Uralchem, the bank's head said.

"I have heard (about it), but so far there have been no consultations with us," VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin told reporters on Thursday, adding that he "had not seen Prokhorov for a while".

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.