Russia's Uralkali secures $1 billion 5-year loan
June 3, 2013 / 6:12 AM / in 4 years

Russia's Uralkali secures $1 billion 5-year loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s Uralkali, one of the world’s largest potash producers, said on Monday it had signed a loan agreement for pre-export five-year facility in the amount of $1 billion with 14 banks.

A self-arranged club deal was initiated by the end of 2012, gathering commitments from banks for the total amount of $1.4 billion, but due to high liquidity position Uralkali decided to scale back the facility amount down to $1 billion, it added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
