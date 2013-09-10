FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Uralkali to decide on loans of up to $1.4 bln on Oct 22
September 10, 2013 / 11:23 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Uralkali to decide on loans of up to $1.4 bln on Oct 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s Uralkali, the world’s largest potash miner by output, said on Tuesday its board would meet on Oct 22 to decide on a possible seven-year $400 million credit line from Sberbank.

The firm, whose chief executive is under arrest in Belarus following Uralkali’s dissolution of a key sales alliance with Belaruskali, said the board would also consider a five-year loan from VTB of up to 32.9 billion roubles ($994 million).

$1 = 33.1068 Russian roubles Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Katya Golubkova

