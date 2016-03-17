FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Russia's Uralkali approves deal to raise $3.9 bln from Sberbank
#Financials
March 17, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-Russia's Uralkali approves deal to raise $3.9 bln from Sberbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds context)

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s Uralkali, the world’s largest potash producer, has approved plans to raise a total of $3.9 billion from Sberbank in two credit lines, the company said in a note to investors on Thursday.

The credit lines are split between a $2 billion line and a $1.9 billion credit line, Uralkali said.

Thursday’s announcement followed an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on March 15 which formally approved the decision first announced in January. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Andrei Kuzmin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
