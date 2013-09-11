FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norilsk, Interros say not interested in Kerimov's Uralkali stake
September 11, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

Norilsk, Interros say not interested in Kerimov's Uralkali stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Norilsk Nickel, the world’s biggest nickel producer, has no interest in buying a 21.75 percent stake in Russian potash company Uralkali owned by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and is not in talks, the company said on Wednesday.

Part-owner Interros, which manages the assets of Norilsk head Vladimir Potanin, is also not interested in the stake or in talks, said Larissa Zelkova, deputy general director of Norilsk and CEO of Potanin’s foundation.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Norilsk was among the bidders for the stake.

