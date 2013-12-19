FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Russia's Uralkali sees 2014 output up 20 pct y-on-y
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2013 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Russia's Uralkali sees 2014 output up 20 pct y-on-y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year in the first paragraph to 2014, not 2013)

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s Uralkali, the world’s largest potash miner by output, plans to boost 2014 potash production by 20 percent as it is maximising sales volumes after quitting a trading alliance with Belarus, its chief financial officer Viktor Belyakov said.

“Our current plan is to produce and sell not less than twelve (million tonnes in 2014) but obviously it will depend on the market,” Belyakov said during a conference call. Uralkali plans to produce 10 million tonnes of potash, a crop nutrient, in 2013, he said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Megan Davies and Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.