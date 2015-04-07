Russia's Uralkali Q1 output down 8 pct y/y

MOSCOW, April 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s Uralkali, the world’s largest potash producer by output, said on Tuesday its potash output for the first quarter of 2015 decreased by 8 percent year-on-year to 2.7 million tonnes.

The fall was because of a drop in Uralkali’s production capacity following an accident at the Solikamsk-2 mine and weaker demand in key markets, the company said.

Uralkali may review its 2015 output target, which is set at 10.2 million tonnes of potash, it added in a statement. (Reporting by Natalia Shurmina; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)