MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russian potash miner Uralkali said on Friday its potash production decreased to 2.6 million tonnes in the third quarter of 2012 from 2.8 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year.

During the first nine months of 2012, the company produced 7.4 million tonnes of potassium chloride (KCI), it added.

In 2011, the world’s second-biggest potash producer by capacity mined 10.8 million tonnes of potash. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)