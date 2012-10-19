Russia's Uralkali cuts 2012 production forecast

YEKATERINBURG, Russia, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian potash miner Uralkali plans to cut its potash production by 700,000 tonnes in the fourth quarter due to weak demand in export markets such as India and China, the company said on Friday.

Following the cut, the company also downgraded its full-year production forecast, a spokesman quoted the company’s director for sales and marketing, Oleg Petrov, as saying.

“Our production plan for 2012 was 10 million tonnes. Now we think production will be 9.3 million tonnes,” he quoted Petrov as saying.

Earlier this month, Uralkali said its potash output had decreased to 2.6 million tonnes in the third quarter from 2.8 million tonnes in the same period of last year.

During the first nine months of 2012, the company produced 7.4 million tonnes of potassium chloride (KCI). In 2011, the world’s second-biggest potash producer by capacity mined 10.8 million tonnes of potash. (Reporting by Natalia Shurmina; Writing by Katya Golubkova)