Russia's Uralkali H1 net profit up 6 pct, beats forecast

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Uralkali, the world’s second-largest potash producer by capacity, reported on Tuesday a 6 percent increase in first-half net profit, year-on-year, which beat forecasts thanks to rising potash prices.

Uralkali, controlled by businessman Suleiman Kerimov, said net profit rose to $842 million for the period of January-June. A poll of analysts had expected the company’s net income to come in at $827 million.

Revenue was $2.23 billion, up 13 percent and outperforming a forecast of $2.08 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 33 percent to $1.40 billion, outperforming a forecast of $1.33 billion.

The company’s EBITDA margin reached a half-year record of 74 percent, Uralkali said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Megan Davies)