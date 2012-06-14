FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Uralkali net revenue down on lower Q1 sales
June 14, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Russia's Uralkali net revenue down on lower Q1 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s Uralkali, the world’s second biggest potash producer by capacity, posted a 10.5 percent quarter-on-quarter fall in the first three months of 2012 to $780 million on the back of lower potash deliveries, the company said on Thursday.

The company, controlled by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, had reporter fourth quarter net profit of $872 million.

The company also said its first quarter domestic potash price increased to $268 from $212 per tonne in the previous quarter, as export price rose from to $376 from $363 per tonne.

Uralkali slightly lowered its recent potash demand forecast to 54-56 million tonnes from 57 million tonnes due to softer first quarter sales. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

