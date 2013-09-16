FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sechin says no offer made to Rosneftegaz to buy Uralkali
September 16, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

Sechin says no offer made to Rosneftegaz to buy Uralkali

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, who holds the dual roles of chairman of Russian state holding company Rosneftegaz and CEO of its oil unit Rosneft, said on Monday that Rosneftegaz had not received any offer to buy potash firm Uralkali.

“Rosneftegaz can consider anything, if someone makes an approach ... But Rosneftegaz has not received such an offer,” Sechin said in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in response to a reporter’s question.

Tycoon Suleiman Kerimov owns 21.75 percent of Uralkali through his foundation. He and his partners control a 46.5 percent stake, which if sold to Rosneftegaz would effectively be nationalised.

Speaking in his capacity at CEO of Rosneft, Sechin said that the state-controlled oil major was not interested in Uralkali. “Potash does not fall into Rosneft’s range of interests. We have other things to do,” he said.

