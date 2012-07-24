FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Uralkali cancels 5 pct of treasury shares
July 24, 2012 / 11:14 AM / in 5 years

Russia's Uralkali cancels 5 pct of treasury shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s Uralkali , the world’s largest potash miner by output, is cancelling 5.126 percent of its stock held in treasury, a move that could help buoy its share price, the company said on Tuesday.

“The cancellation of the treasury shares of the company represents an important step in our ongoing buyback programme,” Uralkali Chief Executive Vladislav Baumgertner said in a statement.

Uralkali also said it had completed a merger of its Silvinit-Resurs and JV Kama subsidiaries, which held its treasury shares.

The company launched its programme to buy back up to $2.5 billion worth of stock in October last year and has so far spent $863 million.

Uralkali shares rose 0.3 percent in Moscow by 0908 GMT, outpacing a 0.4 percent decline in the benchmark Micex index . (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Katya Golubkova and David Holmes)

