FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Uralkali says China's CIC buys 12.5 pct stake
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2013 / 6:38 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Uralkali says China's CIC buys 12.5 pct stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russian potash miner Uralkali said on Tuesday that a unit of Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) had acquired a 12.5-percent stake in the firm through the conversion of bonds into ordinary shares.

The exchangeable bonds were issued by an entity, called Wadge Holdings Limited, that owned the stake. Wadge itself is owned by Uralkali’s main shareholders led by tycoon Suleiman Kerimov.

Kerimov’s foundation continues to own 21.75 percent of Uralkali, the world’s largest potash producer. His partners Filaret Galtchev and Anatoly Skurov own 7 percent and 4.8 percent respectively.

The remaining 53.95 percent is in free float.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.