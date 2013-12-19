FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uralkali says too early to comment on alliance with Belarus
December 19, 2013 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

Uralkali says too early to comment on alliance with Belarus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s Uralkali, the world’s largest potash miner by output, said on Thursday it is too early to comment on a potential re-creation of its trading joint venture with Belarus, which it quit in July.

“Uralkali is potentially open to consider all the possible potential partnerships which would be beneficial for our shareholders,” its chief financial officer Viktor Belyakov said.

“As to BPC (Belarussian Potash Company) and Russia in particular, it is too early to comment on any potential partnership and its form,” Belyakov said during a conference call.

