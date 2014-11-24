Russia's Uralkali says not restarting work yet at damaged mine

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s Uralkali URKA.MM, the world’s biggest potash producer, said on Monday it was not discussing a full or partial resumption of work yet at the Solikamsk-2 mine, halted last week after an accident.

Reporters quoted Chief Executive Dmitry Osipov earlier on Monday as saying work would resume at half of the damaged mine. But Uralkali later issued a statement explaining the company was discussing the possibility of starting “the backfilling of areas which could be considered potentially hazardous”.