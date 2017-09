MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Moscow-listed shares in Russian potash producer Uralkali rose 4 percent after the company said it was preparing to restart production at half of its Solikamsk-2 mine, where work was halted last week after an accident.

At 1132 GMT, Uralkali shares were up around 4 percent on the day in Moscow. In London, the company’s global depositary receipts were up more than 6 percent. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)