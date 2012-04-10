FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia to ship 0.48 mln T of Urals via Gdansk in April
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 10, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 6 years

Russia to ship 0.48 mln T of Urals via Gdansk in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russia will export 0.48 million tonnes of Urals crude < URL-NWE -E> v ia the Polish port of Gdansk in the second half of April, the loading schedule showed on Tuesday.

Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil will ship two tankers of 100,000 tonnes each, Bashneft will supply one 100,000-tonne tanker and one with 80,000-tonne capacity.

TNK-BP will ship one 100,000 tonne tanker via Gdansk, according to the schedule. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Erica Billingham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.