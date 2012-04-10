Russia to ship 0.48 mln T of Urals via Gdansk in April

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russia will export 0.48 million tonnes of Urals crude < URL-NWE -E> v ia the Polish port of Gdansk in the second half of April, the loading schedule showed on Tuesday.

Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil will ship two tankers of 100,000 tonnes each, Bashneft will supply one 100,000-tonne tanker and one with 80,000-tonne capacity.

TNK-BP will ship one 100,000 tonne tanker via Gdansk, according to the schedule. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Erica Billingham)