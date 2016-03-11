FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 11, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

Russian accused by U.S. of spy ring role pleads guilty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - A Russian citizen accused by U.S. authorities of posing as a banker while participating in a spy ring operating in New York City that sought to collect economic and other intelligence pleaded guilty to a criminal conspiracy charge on Friday.

Evgeny Buryakov, 41, admitted guilt in federal court in Manhattan, less than a month before he was set to face trial for failing to register as an agent of the Russian government and conspiring to act as an agent without notifying U.S. authorities. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
