CORRECTED-Russian banker accused by U.S. of spy role gets 2-1/2 years prison
May 25, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Russian banker accused by U.S. of spy role gets 2-1/2 years prison

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove reference to Cold War in first paragraph)

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - A Russian banker whom U.S. prosecutors say was involved with a spy ring operating in New York City that sought to collect economic and other intelligence was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison on Wednesday.

Evgeny Buryakov, 41, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan after pleading guilty in March to having conspired to act improperly as an agent for the Russian government.

Buryakov had worked at Russian state-owned Vnesheconombank. He was arrested in January 2015 as U.S. authorities unveiled charges against him and two other Russians, Igor Sporyshev and Victor Podobnyy. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)

