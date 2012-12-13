FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin criticises U.S. bill to punish Russian rights abusers
December 13, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

Putin criticises U.S. bill to punish Russian rights abusers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday criticised U.S. legislation designed to punish Russian violators of human rights, calling it a “purely political, unfriendly act.”

Putin spoke one week after the U.S. Senate approved a bill that would require the United States to deny visas and freeze the assets of people involved in the abuse and death of Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian anti-corruption lawyer who died in a Moscow jail in 2009, and other alleged rights violators.

