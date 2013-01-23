Russia says U.S. rights law "odious" but wants constructive ties

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russia wants constructive relations with the United States despite disputes over U.S. legislation designed to punish Russian human rights abusers and other difficulties in ties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Lavrov called the Magnitsky Act legislation “odious” but added: “We are interested in constructive dialogue and the development of stable, mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in the area of investment, in trade and economic relations and in contacts between people.”