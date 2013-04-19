Russia says U.S. talks produced no progress on missile dispute

SOCHI, Russia, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia and the United States remain at odds over U.S. plans for an anti-missile shield in Europe following talks in Moscow this week with President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, a senior aide to President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

“There is no progress on missile defence,” Putin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said, according to news agency RIA.

White House national security adviser Tom Donilon met Putin and senior Russian officials in the highest-level face-to-face talks since Obama began a new term in January at a time of tense relations with Moscow. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Steve Gutterman)