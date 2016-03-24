FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says agreed with Russia to speed up peace effort in Syria
March 24, 2016

Kerry says agreed with Russia to speed up peace effort in Syria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday that he had agreed with Russian leaders to accelerate efforts to achieve a political solution in Syria.

Speaking after four hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, Kerry said those efforts would include persuading Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to engage fully in talks about a political transition.

“Russia will have to speak itself as to what it is going to choose to do in order to help Mr Assad make the right decisions, but we agreed today that we will accelerate the effort to try to move the political process forward,” Kerry told a news conference.

”I believe that Russia is fully engaged in this effort and all of us are going to try and get President Assad to make the right decision over these next days to engage in a political process that results in a genuine transition“ and brings peace to Syria,” Kerry said. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

