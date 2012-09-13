Russia's Putin calls for responsibility among new Arab leaders

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday condemned the attack that killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya and called on new leaders in Arab nations on Thursday to recognise their responsibility for the situation on their territories.

“I would like to address the leadership of the new governments in which serious changes have taken place, they should also not forget about their own responsibility for what happens on their territory,” Putin said in televised comments in the southern city of Sochi.