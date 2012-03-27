Medvedev says Romney's anti-Russia comment smacks of Hollywood

SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday a comment by U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, branding Russia the “number one geopolitical foe”, smacked of Hollywood.

Romney was speaking on CNN in response to a conversation in Seoul on missile defence between Medvedev and U.S. President Barack Obama.

“Regarding ideological clichés, every time this or that side uses phrases like ‘enemy number one’, this always alarms me, this smells of Hollywood and certain times (of the past),” Medvedev said at the end of a nuclear security summit in the South Korean capital.

”I would recommend all U.S. presidential candidates ... to do two things. First, when phrasing their position one needs to use one’s head, one’s good reason, which would not do harm to a presidential candidate.

“Also, (one needs to) look at his watch: we are in 2012 and not the mid-1970s.”

Obama voiced doubt on Tuesday on the prospects for progress with Moscow on missile defense until after the November U.S. election as he staunchly defended remarks caught on camera the day before with Medvedev.

Obama was overheard assuring Medvedev, who will hand over the presidency to newly elected Vladimir Putin in May, that he would have “more flexibility” to deal with arms-control issues after the Nov. 6 presidential ballot, drawing sharp criticism back home from his Republican foes. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Ed Lane)