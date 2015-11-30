FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin, Obama hold talks on Turkey jet dispute, Syria - Kremlin
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
November 30, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

Putin, Obama hold talks on Turkey jet dispute, Syria - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama held talks for around 30 minutes on the sidelines of a summit in Paris on Monday at which the two leaders discussed the Syria and Ukraine crises, a Kremlin spokesman said.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman, told reporters that Obama had expressed regret at the meeting over the downing of a Russian plane by Turkish military jets, and that both sides had spoken in favour of moving towards a political settlement of the Syria crisis.

On Ukraine, the leaders noted the need for full implementation of the Minsk peace deal. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.