Putin, Obama hold talks on Turkey jet dispute, Syria - Kremlin

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama held talks for around 30 minutes on the sidelines of a summit in Paris on Monday at which the two leaders discussed the Syria and Ukraine crises, a Kremlin spokesman said.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman, told reporters that Obama had expressed regret at the meeting over the downing of a Russian plane by Turkish military jets, and that both sides had spoken in favour of moving towards a political settlement of the Syria crisis.

On Ukraine, the leaders noted the need for full implementation of the Minsk peace deal. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Alexander Winning)