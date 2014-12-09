FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lavrov warns over U.S. anti-missile system - RIA
#Market News
December 9, 2014

Russia's Lavrov warns over U.S. anti-missile system - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow would have to “adequately” respond to the development of U.S. anti-missile system in Europe, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

“We warn that at some stage of the development of the American missile defence systems, we will have to take adequate measures to ensure our own security,” Lavrov said.

“We don’t intend to get drawn into an expensive arms race but we will provide the defensive capabilities of our country reliably.” (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

