MOSCOW Dec 21 The Kremlin said on Wednesday it
did not expect the incoming U.S. administration to reject NATO
enlargement overnight and that almost all communications
channels between Russia and the United States were frozen, the
RIA news agency reported.
"Almost every level of dialogue with the United States is
frozen. We don't communicate with one another, or (if we do) we
do so minimally," Peskov said
RIA, citing an interview it said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry
Peskov gave to the Mir TV station, quoted Peskov as saying he
did not know whether President Vladimir Putin would seek
re-election in 2018.
"Everyone's heads are aching because of work and with
projects and nobody is thinking or talking about elections,"
Peskov said.
Most Kremlin-watchers expect Putin to run for the presidency
again.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrew Osborn)