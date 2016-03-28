FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian minister says discussed U.S. banks participation in Russian privatisation
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Russian minister says discussed U.S. banks participation in Russian privatisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Monday he had discussed possible participation of U.S. banks in Russia’s privatisation with the U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Tefft.

Little-known energy firm Tatneftegaz has offered to lease the entire state-owned stake (75.08 percent plus one share) in mid-sized oil producer Bashneft for 10 years, the Vedomosti daily reported on Monday, citing a letter to President Vladimir Putin.

Ulyukayev confirmed the request from Tatneftegaz, but did not give further detail. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.