Putin says Washington no threat, but its policies harmful
#Market News
October 24, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Putin says Washington no threat, but its policies harmful

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAURA, Russia, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he did not think the United States was a threat to Russia but added that he thought Washington’s policies were harmful to his country.

“I don’t think that the United States poses a threat to us,” Putin told a meeting of political scholars.

“I think that the policies of the ruling elite are erroneous. I am convinced that they go against our interests, undermine trust in the United States,” he said without going into further detail.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Lidia Kelly, Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Andrew Heavens

