Russia says hopes Washington understands futility of sanctions

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it hoped the United States would realise the “futility” of sanctions and that Moscow would respond harshly to any attack against Russia.

“One would like to hope that the United States, which has played around too much with sanctions, will finally realise the futility of such a policy. We once again confirm that from now on we will react harshly to any attack against Russia,” the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Thomas Grove and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Maria Kiselyova)