MOSCOW May 5 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will discuss
de-escalation zones in Syria when they meet in Alaska this
month, Russian news agencies quoted Lavrov's deputy Mikhail
Bogdanov as saying on Friday.
Lavrov and Tillerson have earlier agreed to hold talks
during an Arctic Council event in Fairbanks, Alaska, on May
10-11.
Russian news agencies quoted Russian envoy at Syria peace
talks Alexander Lavrentyev as saying earlier on Friday that the
de-escalation, or safe zones which are being created in Syria
would be closed for warplanes of the United States and those of
the U.S.-led coalition.
