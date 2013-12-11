FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 11, 2013

Russia seeks trade talks with Washington -Russian official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russia proposed a series of bilateral trade negotiations with the United States in talks with senior U.S. officials, a senior Russian official said on Wednesday.

He said Russia wanted to establish a trade agenda with Washington that could provide a framework for ironing out up to five separate deals.

“Maybe we won’t call it free trade agreement negotiations, but maybe comprehensive approach and comprehensive trade agenda, which would mean that we could divide the whole agenda into different agreements,” the official said.

