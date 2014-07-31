FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's top general says Moscow committed to nuclear treaty
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's top general says Moscow committed to nuclear treaty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s top general, Valery Gerasimov, told the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff that Moscow was committed to adhering to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Treaty after Washington accused Russia of violating the agreement.

“Gerasimov reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to fulfilling the provisions of the treaty on intermediate-range rockets,” Russian state news agency RIA reported the general as telling General Martin Dempsey in a telephone call. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.