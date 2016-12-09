FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One-time Trump adviser says sanctions hurt West more than Rosneft -RIA
December 9, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 8 months ago

One-time Trump adviser says sanctions hurt West more than Rosneft -RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Carter Page, previously described as a foreign-policy adviser to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, said the purchase of a stake in Rosneft by Qatar and Glencore made it clear sanctions hurt Western companies more than the Russian oil major, RIA news agency reported on Friday.

RIA also cited Page, who said he was visiting Russia to work on economic projects, as saying U.S. and European companies were very interested in returning to many sectors of the Russian economy.

reporting by Jack Stubbs; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Jack Stubbs

