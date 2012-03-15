FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia starts test Urals shipments from Ust-Luga
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 15, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 6 years ago

Russia starts test Urals shipments from Ust-Luga

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Russia will ship several test cargoes of Urals crude URL-NWE-E from the new Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga in March-April, a spokesman for the state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft told Reuters on Thursday.

“During March and April we will carry out several test shipments after which a final decision (on the port) will be taken,” Igor Dyomin said.

Moscow has repeatedly delayed the launch of Ust-Luga, designed to bypass Belarus, which stands on the way of Russian oil exports, citing technical reasons. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.