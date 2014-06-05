FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's VEB sends RFP for euro-denominated bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (IFR) - Russia’s state-owned development bank Vnesheconombank has sent a request for proposals for a new euro-denominated bond, according to sources.

On Wednesday ABH Financial, the holding company of private lender Alfa-Bank, became the first Russian issuer in the international capital markets in more than three months following the political crisis between Moscow and Ukraine.

VEB, rated Baa1/BBB-/BBB, was last in the international bond market in November when it priced a US$2bn dual-tranche deal. It was last in the euro market in February 2013, again through a dual-tranche offering raising 1.5bn through the transaction.

Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers

