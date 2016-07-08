Russia's VEB to open books for five-year domestic bonds in dollars - document

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russian development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) will open books on July 13 for at least $300 million in domestic bonds denominated in dollars, according to a document for investors.

The document said the maturity of the bonds was 5 years with a coupon guidance of 5.50-5.75 percent.

VEB is under Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis that restrict its access to foreign capital markets. It has received state support to help it with bad loans and debt repayments. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

