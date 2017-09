MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Russian government is not discussing the dismissal of Vladimir Dmitriev, the head of state development bank VEB, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Khloponin said, according to the RIA news agency.

A source told Reuters and Russian media reported earlier this week that Dmitriev might be removed from his post after the lender asked the government for a $20 billion bailout to fill gaps in its balance sheet. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)