FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's VEB has to repay 200 bln rbls in external debt in 2016 - finance ministry
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2015 / 1:18 PM / in 2 years

Russia's VEB has to repay 200 bln rbls in external debt in 2016 - finance ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russian state development bank VEB has to repay around 200 billion roubles ($3 billion) in external debt next year and the government is looking at different options to support it, First Deputy Finance Minister Tatiana Nesterenko said on Monday.

She added that the Russian Finance Ministry was considering buying out VEB’s debt but gave no further details. Nesterenko also told reporters that Finance Minister Anton Siluanov would hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss options for support.

“The political decision was taken to provide support,” she said, adding that she was not aware of a final decision.

$1 = 65.9570 roubles Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jack Stubbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.